Talk Saves Lives

When: Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare 16160 Midway Rd. Addison , TX Cost: Free

A community based presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide. Attendees will learn the risk and warning signs of suicide and how together, we can help prevent it.