Veterans Claims Clinic

Fri. Feb 17, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Bring copies of all VA Paperwork, and DD Form 214

For more details, 202-528-6249 or administration@nabvetsmd.org

• Each VSO will conduct intake determining claim viability.

• Veterans will register when they arrive (name, cell number, address).

• Participants, optional to wear masks.

• Each interview table will have liquid Sanitize bottle and wipes. All interviews will be private