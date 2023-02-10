Veterans Claim Clinic
When:
Fri. Feb 17, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Prince Georges Community College Dr. Charlene M Dukes Student Center
301 Largo Road
Largo , MD
Cost:
Free
Bring copies of all VA Paperwork, and DD Form 214
For more details,. (202) 528-6249 or administration@nabvetsmd.org
• Each VSO will conduct intake determining claim viability.
• Veterans will register when they arrive (name, cell number, address).
• Participants, optional to wear masks.
• Each interview table will have liquid Sanitize bottle and wipes. All interviews will be private