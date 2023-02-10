Veterans Claim Clinic

When: Fri. Feb 17, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Prince Georges Community College Dr. Charlene M Dukes Student Center 301 Largo Road Largo , MD Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Bring copies of all VA Paperwork, and DD Form 214

For more details,. (202) 528-6249 or administration@nabvetsmd.org

• Each VSO will conduct intake determining claim viability.

• Veterans will register when they arrive (name, cell number, address).

• Participants, optional to wear masks.

• Each interview table will have liquid Sanitize bottle and wipes. All interviews will be private