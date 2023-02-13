Vets to Manufacturing Virtual Hiring Fair
When:
Tue. Feb 28, 2023, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in the manufacturing industry!
Atlas Copco, Niagara Bottling, and WestRock are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for more than 1,800 open positions.
These positions include production associates, material handlers, project engineer, manufacturing process engineer, maintenance technician, service technician, accounting, sales, and more.