Wednesday Workout

When:

Wed. Feb 15, 2023, 6:00 am – 6:45 am ET

Repeats

Where:

Veterans Park

2136 Central Avenue

Charlotte , NC

Cost:

Free

PT doesn't have to stop after the service. Join us every Wednesday at 0600 (6am)

Meet us at the fitness court in Veterans Park (nearest the park's boundary on McClintock Road) for some laughs, great connections and a quick sweat buster to start your day off on the right foot.

This event is open to all ages and abilities! If it's raining we aren't training, but otherwise we will be there!

The closest parking is street parking McClintock Road, but the park's lot off of Central is usually empty when we start. 

Wed. Feb 22, 2023, 6:00 am – 6:45 am ET

