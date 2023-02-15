Veterans: Register in VetCert and Start Selling in the Federal
When:
Fri. Feb 24, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The SBA’s (U.S. Small Business Administration) Regional Administrator John Fleming and
Business Opportunity Specialist Dave Pinkosky will be discussing VetCert, the agency’s new
certification for veterans to sell goods or services in the federal marketplace. Not only will
attendees receive hands-on training on registering in the new VetCert program, but we’ll also
answer your questions too.
On our agenda:
- Program overview
- New program changes effective January 2023
- Becoming procurement ready
- How to submit a successful VetCert application
- Question and answer session