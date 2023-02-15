Veterans: Register in VetCert and Start Selling in the Federal

The SBA’s (U.S. Small Business Administration) Regional Administrator John Fleming and

Business Opportunity Specialist Dave Pinkosky will be discussing VetCert, the agency’s new

certification for veterans to sell goods or services in the federal marketplace. Not only will

attendees receive hands-on training on registering in the new VetCert program, but we’ll also

answer your questions too.

On our agenda:

- Program overview

- New program changes effective January 2023

- Becoming procurement ready

- How to submit a successful VetCert application

- Question and answer session