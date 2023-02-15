Getting to Know SBA

Join SBA Business Opportunity Specialist Dave Pinkosky as he gives an overview of the services and resources available from the U.S. Small Business Administration and its resource partners. During the webinar, Dave will discuss the following items:

-﻿ An explanation of SBA programs and resources to start your business

- ﻿A review of the SBA online learning platform

-﻿ SBA guaranteed loans including how to find a lender

-﻿ Opportunities for small businesses to obtain federal contracts

-﻿ Where to get free business counseling to make your dreams a reality

-﻿ Q & A session