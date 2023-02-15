Making Equity Real: Black Workers and Good Jobs

Join us for a conversation on the importance of centering equity and job quality in the implementation of historic federal investments in infrastructure, clean energy, manufacturing, and technology.

Black labor leaders and workers will engage in discussion with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Deputy Secretary Julie Su about the importance of these federal investments, their potential to expand economic opportunity and equity, and the historic role of unions and worker organizing in strengthening and expanding a Black middle class.

Speakers include:

Marty Walsh, U.S. Secretary of Labor

Julie Su, Deputy Secretary of Labor

Fredrick D. Redmond, Secretary-Treasurer of the AFL-CIO

, Secretary-Treasurer of the AFL-CIO April Verrett, Secretary-Treasurer of the Service Employees International Union

S﻿pace is limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Please RSVP to reserve a seat.