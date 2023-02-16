More Than One Story: Arts Program for Women & Nonbinary Military Veterans
Tue. Mar 14, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Free
Join Community Building Art Works in a virtual orientation session to learn more about our upcoming program for women and non-binary military (Active Duty and Veterans), More Than One Story. The upcoming monthly program will use live, interactive online art and creative writing workshops held over several weeks to create a “Virtual Community Center” where women and non-binary military members can gather and experience belonging in a healthy, safe, and connected environment.
Tue. Mar 14, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Tue. Apr 11, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET