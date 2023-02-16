Skip to Content
JVSG 10 Steps to a Federal Job Resume Workshop

When:

Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Are you a Transitioning Service Member, Veteran, Military Spouse, or job seeker seeking employment but don’t know where to begin? If that’s you, please join the JVSG team for a one-day workshop that will cover the content on creating a civilian and federal resume.

Thu. May 11, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

