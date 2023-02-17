Wellbeing You

Join the MVCN every Wednesday at 12:00 PM Central for 15 minutes of focused wellbeing practice to enhance your whole health. This free event is open to military and veteran caregivers of all eras. Wellbeing YOU is hosted using Zoom video so caregivers are able to interact face to face using a computer or mobile device. The groups are flexible and informal so feel free to join when you are able, even if you can only attend part of the session.

Please SAVE your confirmation email as it contains information to join the Zoom group.

Join the Military and Veteran Caregiver Network and access the Hero Care Resource Directory and Caregiver Calendar on our website https://www.redcross.org/caregivers. Visit the custom, secure, caregiver-only Online Community available 24/7 for support. https://mvcn.force.com/MVCN/s/login/

