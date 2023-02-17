BrainLine.org

In honor of Brain Injury Awareness Month, please join us for a conversation with Stacey Shade-Ware, Director, BrainLine.org. BrainLine offers information and support to anyone whose life has been affected by brain injury or PTSD: people with brain injuries, their family and friends, and the professionals who work with them. BrainLine also provides military-specific information and resources on traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to veterans, service members, and their families.