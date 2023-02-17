Taking Charge of My Life and My Health for Caregivers

This class introduces caregivers to the tenets and structure of Taking Charge of My Life and My Health. Through these sessions, you will examine your daily life by considering your Circle of Health, which includes everything from mindful awareness and personal relationships to exercise, diet, and sleep. What are you doing to stimulate your brain? How flexible is your body? How energetic do you feel? With what frequency are you waking up at night? How is your environment affecting you? What are your main causes of stress? Join us to learn how to take better care of your life and your health to experience reduced stress and greater peace.

The class runs weekly for 60 - 90 minutes over 6 weeks. *Caregivers need to commit to all sessions.

