TBI Warrior Foundation

In honor of Brain Injury Awareness Month, join us for a conversation with Dr. Roxana Delgado, co-founder of TBI Warrior Foundation. TBI Warrior Foundation aims to improve the quality of life of veterans, civilians and children living with brain injury and their caregivers, through community integration, education, and advancement programs. Roxana will share her personal caregiving journey along with her knowledge and expertise working with brain injury.