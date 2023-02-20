Military, Veterans and Families Game Night

Veteran Service Organizations from across Massachusetts have come together to offer current service members, veterans and their families a night of gaming at no cost to you! Whether your interested in traditional or retro gaming options such as; chess, checkers, dominos, Uno, spades, battleship, NES & Atari or you are looking for more modern gaming options like; PS5, Magic The Gathering, Pokémon or D&D one shots...plus much much more!

Pizza, appetizers and beverages will be provided as part of the gaming experience.

T﻿HIS IS A FREE EVENT but we are asking for people to RSVP due to food being served and so we are able to provide the best possible experience.

FREE G﻿IVEAWAYS! Everything from board and card games to gift certificates to local attractions will be given away during this event.

We are incredibly excited to be able to provide this opportunity for our military community here in western Massachusetts. Please take the time to RSVP and spread the word! See you at Game Night!

F﻿OR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: sshaw@chicopeema.gov