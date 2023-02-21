Skip to Content
Career Networking Event with Department Of Defense Contractor Companies

When:

Wed. Mar 1, 2023, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

Tony Rand Student Center

2220 Hull Road

Fayetteville , NC

Cost:

Free

Register

Industries represented: Logistics, IT, Skilled Trade and Business Operations.

Positions on all levels at Fort Bragg, across North Carolina and nationwide.

Entry-level as well as experienced/management positions in these industries.

Y﻿ou will be able to network and spend time with company recruiters to discuss open positions, career paths, apprenticeships & training opportunities, company culture and future opportunities.

O﻿pen to the military and veteran community-transitioning service members, veterans, spouses and family members.

Refreshments and snacks are provided.

