Career Networking Event with Department Of Defense Contractor Companies

When: Wed. Mar 1, 2023, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Tony Rand Student Center 2220 Hull Road Fayetteville , NC Cost: Free

Industries represented: Logistics, IT, Skilled Trade and Business Operations.

Positions on all levels at Fort Bragg, across North Carolina and nationwide.

Entry-level as well as experienced/management positions in these industries.

Y﻿ou will be able to network and spend time with company recruiters to discuss open positions, career paths, apprenticeships & training opportunities, company culture and future opportunities.

O﻿pen to the military and veteran community-transitioning service members, veterans, spouses and family members.

Refreshments and snacks are provided.