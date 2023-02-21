Career Networking Event with Department Of Defense Contractor Companies
When:
Wed. Mar 1, 2023, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Tony Rand Student Center
2220 Hull Road
Fayetteville , NC
Cost:
Free
Industries represented: Logistics, IT, Skilled Trade and Business Operations.
Positions on all levels at Fort Bragg, across North Carolina and nationwide.
Entry-level as well as experienced/management positions in these industries.
You will be able to network and spend time with company recruiters to discuss open positions, career paths, apprenticeships & training opportunities, company culture and future opportunities.
Open to the military and veteran community-transitioning service members, veterans, spouses and family members.
