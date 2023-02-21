Welcome Home! Vietnam War Commemoration

When: Thu. May 11, 2023, 12:00 am – 12:00 am ET Where: The National Mall 900 Ohio Dr SW Washington , DC

When: Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) will host a three-day Welcome Home event, May 11-13, near the National Mall to honor Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifices.

The event, hosted by DoD’s Vietnam War Commemoration Office, will feature three days of interactive experiences, military flyovers, music, multimedia displays, and a wide range of exhibits to extend long overdue gratitude to the approximately 7 million living Americans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War.