CONDUIT: Care Coordination & Claims Clinic

The CONDUIT is a Care Coordination and Claims Clinic for all veterans, service members, family members, caretakers, and especially those from the Black + Other Veterans of Color (BOVOC) communities across the D.C, Maryland, Virginia (DMV) region. Our vision is to knock down barriers to accessing the needs and wants of the BOVOC military and veteran community.

You will have the opportunity to submit your claim for VA benefits, so be sure to bring all of your VA paperwork and DD Form 214. You will also get a chance to interface with care coordinators who will point you in the right direction using a coordination technology built to connect the veteran and military community to established partners that offer services from mental health, housing, and emergency service providers to employment, financial capabilities, education, volunteering, recreation, and fitness, and more. If you are a service provider, you will have an opportunity to join a person-centered care coordination platform and a hands-on community engagement process.

Resource tables will include subject matter experts who will help address the following pain points:

U - Uplift Self-Leadership Coaching

P - Physical Fitness and Nutrition

L - Legal Assistance

I - Insurance Protection

F - Financial Education

T - Tax Considerations

E - Entrepreneurship/Employment

R - Resilience-Building Training