Understanding the PACT Act and Implications for Impacted Veterans

Join the Bob Woodruff Foundation on April 5th at 3 PM ET for a panel discussion with experts from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) on the historic expansion of benefits and health care provisions through the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act for veterans who have been exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their time in service.

During this webinar, panelists will discuss the origins of the PACT Act, benefits for those impacted, and how to seek care from and apply for benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The Bob Woodruff Foundation’s Chief Program Officer, Dr. Meg Harrell, will moderate this impactful discussion.