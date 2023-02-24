VMSTEP & Social Work Open House

Join VA Careers at the upcoming VMSTEP & Social Work Open House.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is dedicated to providing quality care and assistance to our nation’s Veterans. For this reason, VA is partnering with the Veteran and Military Spouse Talent Engagement Program (VMSTEP) and the Office of Social Work to promote opportunities available to social workers and transitioning military personnel and family members across the country. Our national recruiters are excited to virtually meet you at the VMSTEP & Social Work Open House.

We look forward to seeing you there!