Aiming for the Moon(shot): Health Equity for Black Veterans Drives Progress in Cancer Care
When:
Mon. Feb 27, 2023, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA health leaders, clinicians, and Veteran cancer survivors will discuss VA's work providing equitable cancer care to Black Veterans. While health equity continues to be a challenge in health care across the country, VA is succeeding at closing the gap.
Join us on Monday, February 27th, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET on https://youtube.com/live/TGhd_DWM2fI to learn more about how we are changing the narrative of cancer care for Black Veterans across the country.
