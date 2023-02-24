Aiming for the Moon(shot): Health Equity for Black Veterans Drives Progress in Cancer Care

VA health leaders, clinicians, and Veteran cancer survivors will discuss VA's work providing equitable cancer care to Black Veterans. While health equity continues to be a challenge in health care across the country, VA is succeeding at closing the gap.

Join us on Monday, February 27th, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET on https://youtube.com/live/TGhd_DWM2fI to learn more about how we are changing the narrative of cancer care for Black Veterans across the country.