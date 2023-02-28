Oregon Women Veterans Conference

When: Sat. May 20, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:45 pm PT Where: Salem Convention Center 200 Commercial Street SE Salem , OR Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Women veterans from every branch of military service, era and background are invited to attend this free event celebrating the service and contributions of women who answered the call to serve throughout history. The conference will include informational workshops, keynote speakers and networking opportunities.

This free biennial conference, hosted by ODVA for more than 25 years, celebrates the contributions, diversity and strength of Oregon's women veteran community and is the largest gathering of women veterans, across every generation of service, in the state.

The conference is an opportunity for women veterans to socialize, connect to resources, learn about their earned veteran benefits, and celebrate their service.