Military Spouse Entrepreneurship Workshop

This two-hour workshop, focused on military spouse entrepreneurship, provides an overview of the programs and resources available through the U.S. Small Business Administration to start, grow, expand, and recover a small business. Participants will learn about the resources available to help with getting started or continuing the path of entrepreneurship.

The participant guide will be provided to participants separately.

For more information: Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses (TEAMS) | U.S. Department of Labor (dol.gov)