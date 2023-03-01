PACT Act Town Hall Meeting - Santa Fe

When: Mon. Mar 13, 2023, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm MT Where: Santa Fe Community College 6401 Richards Avenue Jemez Room Santa Fe , NM Cost: Free Add to Calendar

A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure to "Agent Orange," burn pits, and other toxic substances while in service. 20 new "presumptive conditions have now been added to VA's treatment eligibility list.

Guest speakers will be:

Robert McKenrick, Director, NMVAHCS

Cesar Romero, Director, VBA

Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS

To livestream the town hall meeting: Access.live/2022PACTActTownHall Access Live (teleforumonline.com) ; or call 855.531.1092