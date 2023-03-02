Claims Clinic - Bozeman, MT

Veteran and Survivors Claims Assistance

Veterans who’ve earned health care and other benefits will get help filing their claims at a series of local events nationwide sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This Claims Clinic will be conducted at the Travis W. Atkins Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic, where Veterans can participate in toxic exposure screenings, assistance in filing disability claims, Education Benefits information, Home Loan information and much more.

Although this effort is expected to draw many Veterans seeking assistance on recently passed legislation concerning toxic exposures, known as the “PACT Act,” VA welcomes all Veterans and Survivors seeking assistance.