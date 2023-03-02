Claims Clinic - Portland, OR

Veteran and Survivor Claims Assistance

Veterans who’ve earned health care and other benefits will get help filing their claims at a series of local events nationwide sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This Claims Clinic will be conducted at the Portland VA Medical Center, where Veterans can participate in toxic exposure screenings, get assistance in filing disability claims, Education Benefits information, Home Loan information and much more.

Although this effort is expected to draw many Veterans seeking assistance on recently passed legislation concerning toxic exposures, known as the “PACT Act,” VA welcomes all Veterans and Survivors seeking assistance.