Fort Belvoir Career Summit

When: Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Fort Belvoir Community Center 10300 Taylor Road Fort Belvoir , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

This in-person event will connect military community job seekers with American businesses that are hiring for opportunities in industries such as cyber/IT, project management, defense contracting, human resources and healthcare/medical.

The event will bring employers together with military spouses, military caregivers, transitioning service members, and veterans who are ready to work now as well as those planning for the future.