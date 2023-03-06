Fort Belvoir Career Summit
When:
Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Fort Belvoir Community Center
10300 Taylor Road
Fort Belvoir , VA
Cost:
Free
This in-person event will connect military community job seekers with American businesses that are hiring for opportunities in industries such as cyber/IT, project management, defense contracting, human resources and healthcare/medical.
The event will bring employers together with military spouses, military caregivers, transitioning service members, and veterans who are ready to work now as well as those planning for the future.