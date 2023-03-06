IRS Virtual Info Session-Opportunities for Veterans and Military Spouses

We consider your service to America one of your most admirable qualities. Now, your prior military experience could qualify you to continue to serve your nation here at the IRS. As part of the IRS workforce, your efforts will help make America stronger as we continue to support the nation’s most vital programs, from our national defense to Social Security — as well as programs and projects closer to home, like parklands and forests, roads and bridges, libraries, museums, schools, and more.

During this information session, we will provide an overview of IRS benefits, excepted service hiring appointments for veterans and military spouses, documentation requirements, how to apply for positions, and provide tips for creating an effective resume. We will also discuss some of the positions currently available.