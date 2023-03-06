Winston-Salem Stand Down

When: Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Herbert Young Community Center 101 Wilkinson Avenue Cary , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

For More Information, Richard Spyrison: caryveac@gmail.com

When: March 23, 2023-March 25, 2023; Thursday & Friday: 9am-3pm, Saturday: 8am-3pm

Veterans & dependents will be assisted by a combined team including VA Benefits & Health Administrators, Vet Center and Veterans’ Service Officers with VA claims and questions about benefits. Please bring proper “Veteran ID, DD-214” and any paperwork related to your claims in question and your military history.