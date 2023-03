Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Eurípides Rubio VA Outpatient Clinic

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Eurípides Rubio VA Outpatient Clinic, located in 1802 Calle Navarra, Ponce PR 00716. Before and after the ribbon cutting ceremony patients will be able to go to several service tables and obtain information about VA and the PACT Act.

On Tuesday, March 14 from 1pm until 4:30 pm