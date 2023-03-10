The Posse Veterans Program 2024 Cohort Scholarship Preliminary Interview and Information Session

Go to college as a team of 10 veterans. The Posse Veterans Program is a leadership development program that sends cohorts of veterans to college together. We partner with Case Western Reserve University, the University of Virginia and Texas A & M University.

Register Once you apply the event link will be sent to you

The Posse Veterans Program identifies, trains and supports groups of veterans who will pursue their bachelor’s degree together. From the military to the classroom, always with your Posse.

The Posse Foundation offers the only college access program for Veterans to pursue their bachelor’s degree in a cohort or “posse” of 10 Veterans. Learn how Posse identifies post 9/11 Veterans for its program, how Posse’s partner colleges select Veterans for the program and guarantee that tuition is covered for all four years, and how Posse’s 200+ Corporate partners support Posse alumni.

Nominations are open for 2024 Scholarship Cohort through September 15, 2023. For more information go to: https://www.possefoundation.org/shaping-the-future/posse-veterans-program and https://www.possefoundation.org/nominate-a-veteran