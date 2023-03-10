Veteran's Virtual Connect Group-Benefits of Yoga for Arthritis

yoga, arthritis

Join the Arthritis Foundation’s Veteran's Virtual Connect Group-Benefits of Yoga for Arthritis on Thursday March 16, 2023, 7:30 pm Eastern Time. During the event you will have an opportunity to learn more about and engage in some arthritis friendly yoga. We are pleased to have Sherrell Moore Tucker, a trauma-informed wellness educator who began practicing and teaching yoga since 2010. When she received a diagnosis of osteoarthritis while serving in the Army her doctor recommended yoga and that recommendation transformed her life and opened the door to healing mind, body, and spirit. After our educational session, there will be an opportunity to catch up and connect with others living with arthritis as well as brainstorm ideas for future meetings. Friends, Family, and Care Partners are always welcome. RSVP to today receive the zoom link the day of the event.