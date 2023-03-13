Announcing the Spring 2023 Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium Program

Military Sexual Trauma: Historical, Legal and Psychological Perspectives

Register A link to the event will be sent after registration

T﻿he program will call upon subject matter experts to present historical, psychological and legal aspects of this persistent military problem facing those who enlist in the military. Information about how to treat MST, how to overcome obstacles in claiming benefits, what are the consequences on a service member's physical and mental well-being will be covered in the presentations. In addition, myths about MST will be dispelled. We will also hear from a survivor.

Presenters:

Shardae Wescott, Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator for Suicide Prevention (Coatesville VA), MST and Suicide Risk and Moderator

Katäri Brown, PhD, Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator at the VA Medical Center in Coatesville, PA, MST: History, Prevalence & Treatment

Elizabeth Tarloski, Staff Attorney in the Veterans Advocacy Project at Legal Aid of Southeastern PA, MST: Overcoming Obstacles to VA Benefits

Sarah Fox, Community Outreach Specialist at the Veterans Multi-Service Center, Clinical Psychology PsyD Student, MST: Comorbidities to Consider

Marisa Hensley, Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Victim Advocate for the USAF, Dyess AFB, Abilene, TX.

Joanne Bell, Local Veteran Employment Representative, PA Department of Labor and Industry, My Experiences as a Military Sexual Trauma Survivor