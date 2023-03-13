Veterans Career Live

As we see more and more companies announcing massive layoffs, we also know that there are plenty of companies looking to hire qualified military talent. Join Paralyzed Veterans of America's Veterans Career Program throughout the month of March as we feature free webinars on resume writing (including Federal resumes), educational opportunities and employer sessions with CACI, Windstream and Leidos.

