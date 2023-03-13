Skip to Content
Intelligence Community Career Fair

When:

Thu. Mar 30, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The United States Intelligence Community (IC), an integrated network of agencies that work together to protect our nation's security, is seeking a culturally diverse, technology savvy and skilled workforce for exciting careers in a number of fields. Join us at the IC Virtual Career Fair to explore career opportunities, chat with recruiters and learn how to apply for job openings.

Note: pre-registration is required.

