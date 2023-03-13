Intelligence Community Career Fair
When:
Thu. Mar 30, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The United States Intelligence Community (IC), an integrated network of agencies that work together to protect our nation's security, is seeking a culturally diverse, technology savvy and skilled workforce for exciting careers in a number of fields. Join us at the IC Virtual Career Fair to explore career opportunities, chat with recruiters and learn how to apply for job openings.
Note: pre-registration is required.