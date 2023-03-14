Skip to Content
PACT Act Awareness Event

PACT Act Awareness Event - two individuals review claims submission information

Veteran and Survivor Claims Assistance

When:

Fri. Mar 31, 2023, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm AKT

Where:

Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System

Cost:

Free

Veterans who’ve earned health care and other benefits will get help filing their claims at a series of local events nationwide sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This PACT Act Awareness Event will be conducted at the Anchorage VA Medical Center, where Veterans can participate in toxic exposure screenings, get assistance in filing disability claims, Education Benefits information, Home Loan information and much more.

Although this effort is expected to draw many Veterans seeking assistance on recently passed legislation concerning toxic exposures, known as the “PACT Act,” VA welcomes all Veterans and Survivors seeking assistance.

