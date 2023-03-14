VA Job Fair - Salem
When:
Sat. Mar 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
1970 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA Bldg. 143
Cost:
Free
HR experts will be on hand to review resumes, conduct interviews, and in some cases, extend job offers to qualified candidates.
Candidates should bring 2 forms of ID (driver’s license, birth certificate, social security card); at least 2 printed copies of a resume; and be willing to stay until 4 p.m.
OPEN POSITIONS INCLUDE:
- Registered Nurses*
- Nursing Assistants*
- Licensed Practical Nurses*
- Social Workers
- Medical Support Assistants
- Pharmacy Technicians
- Medical Technologists*
- Housekeepers
- Psychologists Police Officers
- Medical Technicians (Phlebotomists)
- Medical Instrument Technicians (Ultrasound)
* Positions marked with an (*) may qualify for recruitment incentivesSee more events