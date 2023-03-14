Skip to Content
VA Job Fair - Salem

When:

Sat. Mar 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Salem VA Medical Center

1970 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA Bldg. 143

Cost:

Free

HR experts will be on hand to review resumes, conduct interviews, and in some cases, extend job offers to qualified candidates.

Candidates should  bring 2 forms of ID (driver’s license,  birth certificate,  social security card); at least 2 printed copies of a resume; and be willing to stay until 4 p.m.

OPEN POSITIONS INCLUDE:

  • Registered Nurses*
  • Nursing Assistants*
  • Licensed Practical Nurses*
  • Social Workers
  • Medical Support Assistants
  • Pharmacy Technicians
  • Medical Technologists*
  • Housekeepers
  • Psychologists Police Officers
  • Medical Technicians (Phlebotomists)
  • Medical Instrument Technicians (Ultrasound)

* Positions marked with an (*) may qualify for recruitment incentives

