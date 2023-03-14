Veteran Town Hall Meeting - Salem VAMC Chapel

The Veterans Town Hall meeting will begin at Noon, Friday March 24 in the Salem VAMC Chapel. Following the town hall we will have the official ribbon cutting for our Medal of Honor Recognition Wall.

Vietnam Veterans who have not yet received a Vietnam Commemoration pin and would like to have one presented, should contact the public affairs office at 540-982-2463 Ext. 1400 or email: vhasampublicaffairs@va.gov