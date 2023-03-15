Skip to Content
PACT Act Awareness Event - Reno, NV

PACT Act Awareness Event - two individuals work on claims paperwork

Veteran and Survivor Claims Assistance

When:

Tue. Mar 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm PT

Where:

Reno Regional Office

5460 Reno Corporate Drive

Reno , NV

Cost:

Free

Veterans who’ve earned health care and other benefits will get help filing their claims at a series of local events nationwide sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This PACT Act Awareness Event will be conducted at the Reno Regional Office, where Veterans can participate in toxic exposure screenings, assistance in filing disability claims, Education Benefits information, Home Loan information and much more.

Although this effort is expected to draw many Veterans seeking assistance on recently passed legislation concerning toxic exposures, known as the “PACT Act,” VA welcomes all Veterans and Survivors seeking assistance.

