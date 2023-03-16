VET-TO-VET CAFÉ

Please join us for the MJHS Vet-Vet-Café as we commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Please RSVP to Ashton Stewart: ashstewa@mjhs.org

You are invited to join us for a special commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day as we welcome an esteemed panel: Jack McManus, President of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Marleen (Molly) Levi, veteran advocate, and founder of the PLG (Pat L. Gualtieri) Veterans Assistance Fund Inc., and Marlene Roll, Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Women Veterans Chair, and Legislative Chair.

Drafted and enlisted personnel fought in a brutal war and most faced an unwelcome return home.

Did you know that some Vietnam veterans had trouble joining the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars)?

Did you know that over 1,700 New Yorkers lost their lives in the Vietnam War?

Please join us as we discuss this history and how it continues to impact the health and wellbeing of Vietnam veterans.

All are welcome to join us for this engaging conversation taking place on Zoom on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Wednesday, March 29th from 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM.