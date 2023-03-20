The War Horse Symposium - at University of Chicago - and Virtual

Join the Harris School of Public Policy and The War Horse News at the Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago at 915 E. 60th St, Chicago, for a day-long symposium to discuss the human impact of military service with legendary journalists, world-class scholars, and senior government officials shaping the United States Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

In person attendance: the Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago at 915 E. 60th St, Chicago Virtual attendance registration: https://harris.uchicago.edu/news-events/events/war-horse-symposium

Inspired by The War Horse’s award-winning journalism and a Harris Public Policy-authored white paper about how military “news deserts” threaten national security, The War Horse Symposium will explore the intersection of solutions journalism and public policy while promoting discourse and civic engagement about military and veterans’ issues.

Confirmed speakers include VA Secretary Denis McDonough, Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks, Jon Stewart, Bob Woodward, Michèle Flournoy, Medal of Honor recipient Flo Groberg, and others. A complete list of speakers and the agenda may be found at https://harris.uchicago.edu/news-events/events/war-horse-symposium