Salute to Women Veterans - High Point, NC
Saluting Women Veterans in High Point, NC
When:
Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
The Heroes Center & Hosted by Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Rd. High Point, NC.
400 W. English Rd
High Point , NC
Cost:
Free
Registration or Information: Information: Patrick.davis@heroescenter.org or 336-389-7960
