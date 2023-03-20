Skip to Content
Salute to Women Veterans - High Point, NC

When:

Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

The Heroes Center & Hosted by Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Rd. High Point, NC.

400 W. English Rd

High Point , NC

Cost:

Free

 Registration or Information: Information: Patrick.davis@heroescenter.org      or 336-389-7960 

