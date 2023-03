Veterans Coffee and Camaraderie - Fayetteville NC

Veterans Coffee and Camaraderie Fayetteville NC: Veterans Coffee beginning Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:30 am, Gaston Brewing Tap Room (A Veteran owned business), 421 Chicago Dr.

When: Tue. Apr 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:30 am ET Where: Gaston Brewing Tap Room (A Veteran owned business) 421 Chicago Dr. Fayetteville , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Fayetteville NC: Veterans Coffee beginning Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:30 am, Gaston Brewing Tap Room (A Veteran owned business), 421 Chicago Dr. These Veteran Coffee events will be held on the 2nd Tuesday of every other month. April 11, June 13, August 8, October 10 & December 12. Coffee, donuts and/or pastries will be provided.