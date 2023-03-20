Skip to Content
Monthly Veteran Coffee and Camaraderie - two locations in Cabarrus County, NC

Monthly Veteran Coffee events supported by Stewart Haas Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.  Beginning, Wednesday, March 22 @ 9:00 am.  After 3/22 we will be switching to the 4th Thursday of each month, 9:00 – 11:00 am. Two locations: 1) Stewart Haas Racing – 6001 Haas Way, Kannapolis www.stewarthaasracing.com 2) Hendrick Motorsports - Team Center,4433 Papa Joe Hendrick Blvd. Charlotte (just off of Bruton Smith Blvd in Concord) www.hendrickmotorsports.com

Last updated: