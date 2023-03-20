Monthly Veteran Coffee and Camaraderie - two locations in Cabarrus County, NC
Monthly Veteran Coffee events supported by Stewart Haas Racing and Hendrick Motorsports. Beginning, Wednesday, March 22 @ 9:00 am. After 3/22 we will be switching to the 4th Thursday of each month, 9:00 – 11:00 am. Two locations: 1) Stewart Haas Racing – 6001 Haas Way, Kannapolis www.stewarthaasracing.com 2) Hendrick Motorsports - Team Center,4433 Papa Joe Hendrick Blvd. Charlotte (just off of Bruton Smith Blvd in Concord) www.hendrickmotorsports.com
When:
Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Stewart Haas Racing – 6001 Haas Way, Kannapolis
6001 Haas Way
Kannapolis , NC
Cost:
Free
Cabarrus County: Monthly Veteran Coffee events supported by Stewart Haas Racing and Hendrick Motorsports. Beginning, Wednesday, March 22 @ 9:00 am. After 3/22 we will be switching to the 4th Thursday of each month, 9:00 – 11:00 am.
- Stewart Haas Racing – 6001 Haas Way, Kannapolis www.stewarthaasracing.com
- Hendrick Motorsports - Team Center,4433 Papa Joe Hendrick Blvd. Charlotte (just off of Bruton Smith Blvd in Concord) www.hendrickmotorsports.com
Stewart Haas Racing Wednesday, March 22
Stewart Haas Racing Thursday, April 27
Stewart Haas Racing Thursday May 25
Hendrick Motorsports Thursday, June 22
Stewart Haas Racing Thursday, July 27See more events