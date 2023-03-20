Monthly Veteran Coffee and Camaraderie - two locations in Cabarrus County, NC

Monthly Veteran Coffee events supported by Stewart Haas Racing and Hendrick Motorsports. Beginning, Wednesday, March 22 @ 9:00 am. After 3/22 we will be switching to the 4th Thursday of each month, 9:00 – 11:00 am. Two locations: 1) Stewart Haas Racing – 6001 Haas Way, Kannapolis www.stewarthaasracing.com 2) Hendrick Motorsports - Team Center,4433 Papa Joe Hendrick Blvd. Charlotte (just off of Bruton Smith Blvd in Concord) www.hendrickmotorsports.com

When: Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Stewart Haas Racing – 6001 Haas Way, Kannapolis 6001 Haas Way Kannapolis , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Cabarrus County: Monthly Veteran Coffee events supported by Stewart Haas Racing and Hendrick Motorsports. Beginning, Wednesday, March 22 @ 9:00 am. After 3/22 we will be switching to the 4th Thursday of each month, 9:00 – 11:00 am.

Stewart Haas Racing – 6001 Haas Way, Kannapolis www.stewarthaasracing.com

Hendrick Motorsports - Team Center,4433 Papa Joe Hendrick Blvd. Charlotte (just off of Bruton Smith Blvd in Concord) www.hendrickmotorsports.com

Stewart Haas Racing Wednesday, March 22

Stewart Haas Racing Thursday, April 27

Stewart Haas Racing Thursday May 25

Hendrick Motorsports Thursday, June 22

Stewart Haas Racing Thursday, July 27