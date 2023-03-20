Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

A Military, Veteran & Family leisurely walk and socialization event - Southern Pines, NC

A monthly hiking meet-up at Weymouth Woods the 2nd Saturday of each month. Strollers and dogs are welcome to this unique event.

When:

Sat. Apr 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Weymouth Center parking lot

555 E Connecticut Ave

Southern Pines , NC

Cost:

Free

Southern Pines, NC:  A Military, Veteran & Family leisurely walk and socialization event, Meet at Weymouth Center parking lot, 555 E Connecticut Ave.at 11:00 am.  A monthly hiking meet-up at Weymouth Woods the 2nd Saturday of each month. Strollers and dogs are welcome to this unique event.  Meet at Weymouth Center parking lot, 555 E Connecticut Ave.at 11:00 am.  Canceled in case of rain.  Information:  rreyna@veteransbridgehome.org

See more events

Last updated: