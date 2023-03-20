A Military, Veteran & Family leisurely walk and socialization event - Southern Pines, NC
A monthly hiking meet-up at Weymouth Woods the 2nd Saturday of each month. Strollers and dogs are welcome to this unique event.
When:
Sat. Apr 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Weymouth Center parking lot
555 E Connecticut Ave
Southern Pines , NC
Cost:
Free
