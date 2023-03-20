A Veteran’s Hike - Cedar Rock Park in Burlington, NC

NC Veterans, come hike with us at Cedar Rock Park in Burlington, NC. Network with other veterans and local employers who support our veteran community.

When: Fri. Mar 31, 2023, 10:30 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cedar Rock Park 4242 R Dean Coleman Rd Burlington , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Burlington,NC: Cedarock Park, Friday, March 31, Meet at 10:30 , Step off at 11:00 am.

A Veteran's Hike. NC Veterans, come hike with us at Cedar Rock Park in Burlington, NC. Network with other veterans and local employers who support our veteran community. We will bring a couple of our available Canine Battle Buddies to meet in person. Along with our friends at "Veterans Bridge Home", we hope to see you there! Information: lhapper@veteransbridgehome.org