How to Obtain Surplus Property for Veteran-Owned Small Businesses - Online

Desks. Office Supplies. Trucks. These items and more are available to both veteran and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses throughout Pennsylvania. Interested and eligible parties can learn how to acquire federal surplus property by attending the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) online Teams Talk, April 5th:

The agency's Pittsburgh District Office and Mike Starr, chief, Federal Surplus and Law Enforcement Property Division, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, will discuss the Federal Surplus Property Program from 10-11:00 am.

"The Federal Surplus Personal Property Program put federal government property back into the hands of small business owners, local municipalities and nonprofit groups. It's a great and inexpensive means for a company to upgrade or expand their office or vehicle fleet," said SBA Pittsburgh District Director Dr. Kelly Hunt. "This informative Teams Talk will discuss how to participate in this unique program."

On our agenda: