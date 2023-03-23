ACP Presents: Women in Tech at Amazon Web Services - Online

ACP Presents: Women in Tech at Amazon Web Services

Amazon has a proud legacy of supporting our nation's military community, touting accolades such as the 4-Star Employer, VETS Indexes Employer Award (2021).

Tune in to hear from a panel of Veterans and Military Spouses who have found professional success at Amazon Web Services. Those panelists include US Army Veteran, Chelsea Rosenau, Global Program Manager; US Air Force Veteran, Alison Anders, a Program Manager who joined Amazon through the DoD Skillbridge program; Military Spouse, Beth Conlin, Sr. Manager Strategy & Business Development; Sonya Legaspi, Recruiting Manager; and Ret. US Army National Guard, Robin Baker, who serves as the Military Talent Senior Program Manager at Amazon Web Services.

Join us on LinkedIn or Facebook Live for this event: https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-corporate-partners/mycompany/…