Financial Literacy Month Virtual Education Series- Wednesdays at 12 and 3 p.m. EST

During the month of April, Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) is partnering with Prudential to host weekly financial classes for Veterans, transitioning service members, spouses, family members, and caregivers to learn about managing income, saving money, preparing for retirement and more.

New live classes are offered every Wednesday during April at 12 and 3 p.m. EST

April 5: Is Your Financial House in Order?

April 12: Financial Self-care for Women

April 19: Budgeting and Emergency Savings

April 26: Financial Mistakes to Avoid

Join us. Classes are free.

Learn more and register at: https://www.cvent.com/c/calendar/a66e4100-024f-4394-b9c8-1eb784a40434

