Wellness Wednesday Financial Education: Budgeting and Emergency Savings - Online
Feel in control of your finances - Prepare for unexpected expenses - Spend and save with a purpose
When:
Wed. Apr 19, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
This class will be offered twice:
12 p.m. and 3 p.m. EST
9 a.m. and 12 p.m. PST
New live classes are offered every 3rd Wednesday of the month
Learn more and register: https://www.cvent.com/c/calendar/a66e4100-024f-4394-b9c8-1eb784a40434See more events