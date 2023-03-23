Skip to Content
Wellness Wednesday Financial Education: Budgeting and Emergency Savings - Online

Feel in control of your finances - Prepare for unexpected expenses - Spend and save with a purpose

When:

Wed. Apr 19, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

This class will be offered twice: 
12 p.m. and 3 p.m. EST
9 a.m. and 12 p.m. PST

New live classes are offered every 3rd Wednesday of the month 

Learn more and register:  https://www.cvent.com/c/calendar/a66e4100-024f-4394-b9c8-1eb784a40434

